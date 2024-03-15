CM Gandapur's brother to contest by-polls on NA-44

Says having relationship with someone was not a crime

Fri, 15 Mar 2024 23:32:52 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhatunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has decided to filed his brother to contest by-election on NA-44 (DI Khan).

CM Gandapur said NA-44 DI Khan‘s seat had been vacated by him and his brother would contest election for the seat.

He said having relationship with someone was not a crime.

“The PTI founder also asked me where I was accommodating my brother. I told him that he would contest the by-election on my vacant seat.

“Progress in the world is made by those individuals who are happy with the progress of others. Those who are doing well should be encouraged, criticism is necessary for improvement,” said the CM.

