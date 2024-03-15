Iftar Timings Mar 15 - Ramazan 4
Punjab Assembly meets today to pass three-month budget

Pakistan

Assembly has already approved the budget pertaining to current month

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The Punjab Assembly will meet today (Friday) to approve the provincial budget for the remaining three months of the financial year 2023-24.

The assembly has already given its approval for the budget pertaining to the current month (March) two weeks back.

In today’s session, the provincial house will approve the budget for coming three months (April, May and June). This is being done because there was no assembly in June 2023 to pass the annual budget for the financial year 2023-24.

The caretaker Punjab government whose tenure extended beyond the constitutional limit had the mandate to approve the budget for four months only.
 

