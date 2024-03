Tarar asks PTI to tolerate and respect 'difference of opinion'

Attaullah Tarar has condemned notification issued PTI for boycotting certain journalists and anchors

Fri, 15 Mar 2024 03:35:05 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Thursday strongly condemned a notification issued by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for boycotting certain journalists and anchors following its core committee meeting.

“Journalists are also being exposed to the politics of division and hatred,” the minister said in a reaction to the PTI’s boycott.

In a news statement, he said the PTI would gain nothing from such a sad behaviour. The minister asked the PTI leadership to respect and tolerate the “difference of opinion”.

He noted that the PTI had not learnt from its past that marked “chaos and division” in the society.