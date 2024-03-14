SIC names Zain Qureshi as parliamentary leader in NA

Sehar Timings Mar 15 - Ramazan 4
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) on Thursday nominated Zain Qureshi, a candidate supported by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), as their parliamentary leader in the National Assembly.

SIC leaders submitted his name to National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

Zain is the son of imprisoned PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Earlier, the SIC nominated Omar Ayub as their opposition leader in the lower house of the parliament.

 

