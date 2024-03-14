PML-N candidate declared winner in vote re-counting of NA-81

GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) – Azhar Qayyum Nahra of Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) is declared winner in the vote re-counting of NA-81 constituency of National Assembly.

The PML-N candidate has challenged the results in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The ECP after reviewing the results decided to recount 75 polling station as a result of that he is declared successful by 3179 votes.

It should be noted that Bilal Ijaz an independent candidate supported by PTI had won the election by a lead of 7,000 votes in the general election on Feb 8.

