IHC orders to form mechanism for meeting with PTI founder in Jail

The court ordered both the sides to resolve the issue on table and inform the court

Updated On: Thu, 14 Mar 2024 17:17:27 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad High Court has ordered to evolve a meeting in Adial Jail with the PTI founder strategy.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard a petition against the ban on meeting with PTI founder.

Superintendent Adiala Jail Asad Waraich appearing before the court said 100 of applications for meeting with PTI founder were being filed with his office on daily basis.

The superintendent showed his inability to manage the influx of visitors willing to meet the PTI founder.

“I have 7,000 prisoners, the court allowed six people daily to visit PTI founder which is impossible for us,” Warraich said.

The judge talking to the superintendent jail said it seemed Waraich wanted to violate the court orders which might invoke contempt of court proceedings.

The court ordered the superintendent to follow orders of the court or face contempt of court proceedings.

The superintendent said he was not violating court orders instead the Punjab Home Department issued a notification of banning visitors to the PTI founder.

