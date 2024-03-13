Sehar Timings Mar 14 - Ramazan 3
Lahore
LHR
04:52 AM
Karachi
KHI
05:25 AM
Islamabad
ISB
04:56 AM
Peshawar
PWR
05:01 AM
Quetta
QTA
05:22 AM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

5.3 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Pakistan

5.3 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Pakistan

Pakistan

The epicenter of the earthquake was Hindu Kush Region in Afghanistan

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A 5.3 magnitude earthquake jolted Peshawar, Malakand and other parts of the country on Wednesday night.

Tremors were also felt in, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Abbotabad, Parachinar, Khyber, Mohmand, Nowshera and adjoining areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The earthquake struck Wednesday night at 8:24 pm with the epicenter in Hindu Kush Region, Afghanistan. The depth of the temblor was recorded at 130 kilometers. 

No damages have been reported so far after the earthquake.

 

Related Topics
Earthquake



Advertisement

Related News