5.3 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Pakistan

The epicenter of the earthquake was Hindu Kush Region in Afghanistan

Wed, 13 Mar 2024 21:21:59 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A 5.3 magnitude earthquake jolted Peshawar, Malakand and other parts of the country on Wednesday night.

Tremors were also felt in, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Abbotabad, Parachinar, Khyber, Mohmand, Nowshera and adjoining areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The earthquake struck Wednesday night at 8:24 pm with the epicenter in Hindu Kush Region, Afghanistan. The depth of the temblor was recorded at 130 kilometers.

No damages have been reported so far after the earthquake.