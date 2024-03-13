Accountability court adjourns hearing of 190mn pound case

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The accountability court Wednesday adjourned the hearing of the 190 million pound case against PTI founder and his wife Bushra Bibi till March 16.

Judge Nasir Javed Rana heard the case in Adiala jail.

PTI founder and Bushra Bibi's lawyers Barrister Salman Safdar, Barrister Ali Zafar, Usman Gul and Zaheer Abbas appeared in the court.

Aleema Khan was also present in the courtroom.

It is also said that the jail officials allowed only six lawyers to enter and only six journalists were allowed to cover the proceedings.

Meanwhile, more witnesses of the prosecution also appeared.

It is to be noted that in the last hearing, the court had issued arrest warrants for the alleged accused in the 190 million pounds reference.