Punjab to have 18 smart cities

Updated On: Wed, 13 Mar 2024 11:03:11 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) and the National Radio & Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) have signed a contract to have 18 smart cities in Punjab.

The Smart Safe City Project will be implemented in 18 cities of Punjab with the support of the NRTC. The contract between PSCA and NRTC was signed in the presence of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

PSCA MD Ahsan Yunus and NRTC representative Syed Amir Javed signed the contract for smart cities in Punjab.

During the briefing, it was mentioned that the Air Quality Index Monitoring Environment Sensor would also be part of the project. The safe city project in Gujrat, Jhelum, Sheikhupura, Okara, and Taxila will be functional in May, it was stated in the meeting.

The other projects in Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Muzaffargarh, Jhang, Attock, Hassanabdal, DG Khan, Sialkot, Murree, and Mianwali will be completed this year.

Senior minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, P&D chairman, secretary interior, IG police, secretary finance and others were also present.