Punjab orders tightening security in prisons across province, bans meeting of prisoners

Prisons spokesperson said the order was issued "in view of security concerns" all over the province

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab government has ordered the Prisons Department to tighten security arrangements across Punjab, putting a temporary ban on the meeting of prisoners with outsiders.

The order was issued the order after banning meetings with the PTI founder in Adiala Jail and barring the media from coverage.

According to the Prisons Punjab spokesperson, the order was issued “in view of security concerns” all over the province.

He said that the “Punjab Home Department has sent a letter to the Prisons inspector general ordering him to make strict security arrangements in Adiala, Mianwali, Attock and Dera Ghazi Khan jails.”

He said a security audit, checking by the bomb disposal squad and installation of barbed wire on the boundary walls has also been ordered.

Moreover, the Home Department also ordered strict checking of officials visiting the jail, the spokesperson added.

He said a temporary ban has also been imposed on the meeting of prisoners.

Mock exercises of police and Rangers forces has also been directed in the jails, he concluded.

The Punjab Home Department on Tuesday banned meetings with the PTI founder in Adiala Jail and also barred the media from coverage. According to sources, the ban will be applicable for two weeks.