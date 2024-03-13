Blast triggered by gas leakage kills three in Quetta

QUETTA (Dunya News) – A powerful explosion triggered by gas leakage in a house in Quetta killed at least three persons in the wee hours of Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the explosion occurred in a house located at the Airport Road, killing two children and a woman on the spot and critically injuring two other persons.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to BMC Quetta. Rescue sources informed that both the injured persons were in critical condition.

