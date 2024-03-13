Iftar Timings Mar 13 - Ramazan 2
Lahore
LHR
06:11 PM
Karachi
KHI
06:41 PM
Islamabad
ISB
06:16 PM
Peshawar
PWR
06:22 PM
Quetta
QTA
06:41 PM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

Blast triggered by gas leakage kills three in Quetta

Blast triggered by gas leakage kills three in Quetta

Pakistan

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to BMC Quetta.

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

QUETTA (Dunya News) – A powerful explosion triggered by gas leakage in a house in Quetta killed at least three persons in the wee hours of Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the explosion occurred in a house located at the Airport Road, killing two children and a woman on the spot and critically injuring two other persons.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to BMC Quetta. Rescue sources informed that both the injured persons were in critical condition.
 

Related Topics
Quetta
Pakistan



Advertisement

Related News