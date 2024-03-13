Energy Minister Musadik Malik assumes charge of his office

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister of Energy Dr Musadik Malik assumed charge of the Ministry of Energy on Tuesday. Upon his arrival, he was welcomed by the Secretary of Petroleum and other officials of the Ministry.

Speaking on the occasion, Musadik Malik said the government is committed to facilitating local and foreign investment in the gas and minerals sector. He said that the current government’s top priority is ensuring the convenience of the people.

He reiterated the government’s pledge to ensure electricity and gas supply during sehri and iftar times. Additionally, he highlighted efforts initiated to find sustainable solutions to circular debts.

Despite facing challenging circumstances, he said that the government’s policies remain solely focused on the welfare of the people.

