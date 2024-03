IHC allows Hiba Fawad to travel abroad

Published On: Tue, 12 Mar 2024 23:24:03 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has granted permission to the wife of former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry to fly out of the country.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani heard the plea of Hiba Fawad on Tuesday, seeking permission to travel abroad.

During the hearing, the assistant attorney general apprised the court that Hiba Fawad’s name was not included on the no-fly list. Therefore, she can travel abroad.

Consequently, the court allowed Hiba Fawad to travel out of the country and directed her to submit a report about her smooth travel upon her return to the country.