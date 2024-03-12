Turkiye's Erdogan congratulates President Asif Ali Zardari

Updated On: Tue, 12 Mar 2024 22:37:59 PKT

KARACHI (APP) - President of Turkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan Tuesday called President Asif Ali Zardari and congratulated him on assuming the office of the President of Pakistan.

Both the leaders exchanged views on matters of bilateral importance and underscored the need for further improving cooperation in all areas of mutual interest, a press release issued by the President House said.

President Asif Ali Zardari thanked the Turkish President for his telephone call and warm wishes. President Asif Ali Zardari wished Happy Ramadan to Turkish nation and desired to see role of Turkish women in Islamic world. He also desired to invite President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Pakistan.