Iftar Timings Mar 12 - Ramazan 1
Lahore
LHR
06:10 PM
Karachi
KHI
06:41 PM
Islamabad
ISB
06:15 PM
Peshawar
PWR
06:21 PM
Quetta
QTA
06:40 PM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

Seven killed as residential building collapses in Multan

Seven killed as residential building collapses in Multan

Pakistan

Rescue teams have shifted the dead and injured to Nishtar Hospital, Multan.

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

MULTAN (Dunya News) - At least seven persons, including a child, were killed and three other persons wounded when a building collapsed in Multan on late Monday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, a residential building located in Haram Gate area of Multan, burying at least 10 persons under the rubble. The debris of the building also fell over adjoining houses.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and retrieved dead bodies of seven persons from the rubble while three persons were pulled out in injured condition.

Rescue teams have shifted the dead and injured to Nishtar Hospital, Multan.
 

Related Topics
Multan
Pakistan



Advertisement

Related News