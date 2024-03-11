Sindh announces school timings for Ramazan
Pakistan
Colleges’ afternoon shift will commence from 2:30pm to 5pm
KARACHI (Dunya News) – The provincial education department has issued new timings for the schools and colleges during the month of Ramazan.
According to a notification, from Monday to Thursday the morning shift in school will start from 7:30am to 11:30am while timings will start from 7:30am to 1:30am on Friday.
Afternoon shift will start from 11:45am to 2:45pm in schools while colleges will impart from 8:30pm to 12am.
The notification indicated that colleges’ afternoon shift will commence from 2:30pm to 5pm.