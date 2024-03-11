Punjab to have jirga councils

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Jirga system has been prevalent for almost two decades and is meant to achieve peace and prosperity in Pakistan.

Backed by the army and the government, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Sindh, Azad Kashmir, and Islamabad, all chief secretaries, commissioners, and DCs have formed local councils at the district level.

Now, the World Peace Jirga Program (WPJP) is organising councils in Punjab, says a press release.

In addition, Pakistan is initiating major projects for self-reliance, education, healthcare, and employment opportunities for promotion of development, says Rayatullah Khan Baba.

Baba has rendered significant services in Pakistan and around the world, leading to the selection of two children, Malala Yousafzai and Hina Khan, for Nobel Peace Prize.

At a press conference, he said the WPJP completed its tour of all districts in Punjab. On Feb 25, 2024, the WPJP caravan visited Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, and Lahore, holding meetings with all commissioners. The purpose of these meetings is to foster harmony at the local level, aiming at peace, progress, and prosperity in every district.

He said the project aimed to promote harmony at the local level, collaborating with administrations and the army. “It aims to boost commerce and ensure full support by authorities,” he added.

“Local organisations in each district will also be activated to participate in educational, healthcare, and developmental activities. Additionally, they plan to establish an NGO network at the provincial level,” he said.

The NGO network will be provided opportunity to participate in donor conferences at both national and international levels, and space will be provided at international fora. This committee will oversee collaboration between local and divisional-level institutions, completing the list of all committees.

Subsequently, a solidarity conference for all Punjab committees will be held in Islamabad.