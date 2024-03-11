President Zardari presented guard of honour after assuming charge

Ceremony was held at Aiwan-e-Sadr

Mon, 11 Mar 2024 12:59:15 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday was presented guard of honour on assuming the office of president.

The ceremony of presenting the guard of honour to the newly-elected president was held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Asif Zardari reached Aiwan-e-Sadr on a buggie for the guard of hono ur ceremony. A contingent of armed forces presented the guard of honour to President Zardari.

Bilawal Bhutto, Asifa and Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari also participated in the event.

Asif Ali Zardari was sworn in as the President of Pakistan yesterday. Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa had administered oath to Asif Ali Zardari in the swearing-in ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr. His rival candidate of Sunni Ittehad Council Mahmood Khan Achakzai had got 111 votes.

It merits mentioning here that Zardari was elected as the 14th president of the country on Saturday. Zardari, the nominated presidential candidate of the ruling alliance, had secured victory bagging 411 votes.

