PTI leaders Latif Khosa, Salman Akram Raja released

Family sources confirm both leaders' release

Published On: Mon, 11 Mar 2024 11:23:00 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Latif Khosa and Salman Akram Raja have been released.

Family sources of the PTI leaders have confirmed their release. Family sources said Khosa and Raja were arrested by the police while protesting and were released late last night.

It may be recalled that during the rally against the alleged election rigging in Lahore yesterday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders Latif Khosa, Salman Akram Raja and Member of Punjab Assembly Hafiz Farhat Abbas were arrested.

Apart from this, MPA Mian Haroon Akbar was also detained while the son of Mian Mehmoodul Rasheed was detained from a rally in Shadman.

The PTI had staged protest demonstration across the country against alleged rigging in general elections.

The PTI and the Supreme Court Bar had criticized the police action in strong words and demanded release of senior lawyers. They said the protest was peaceful which was their democratic right.

