Federal cabinet to take oath today as PM completes consultation

President Asif Ali Zardari will administer the oath to cabinet members.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - After Asif Ali Zardari assumed the office of President for the second time on Sunday, the federal cabinet will also take oath today (Monday), Dunya News reported.

According to the details, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has completed the consultation for the formation of the federal cabinet, after which the swearing-in of the new cabinet will take place today at 3:00pm. President Asif Zardari will administer the oath to cabinet members.

Sources said that initially, the federal cabinet will consist of 12 to 14 ministers. In the first phase, the portfolios of finance, foreign affairs, energy, planning and interior will be awarded.

Sources further informed that Ishaq Dar, Attaullah Tarar, Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal and Muhammad Aurangzeb are likely to be included in the cabinet.

