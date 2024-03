Karachi: Bodies of four fishermen recovered

The dead bodies of the fishermen have been shifted to Karachi.

Published On: Mon, 11 Mar 2024 05:03:49 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Dead bodies of four fishermen, drowned on March 5 following the sinking of a boat near Keti Bandar, have been recovered on Sunday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, at least 14 fishermen went missing when a boat named Al-Asad capsized near Hajumbaro on March 5. Dead bodies of four fishermen out of 14 were recovered on Sunday.

The dead bodies have been shifted to Karachi. The identity of deceased fishermen is not yet known. Efforts are being made to search the remaining missing fishermen.