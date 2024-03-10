Five die, 15 injured in accident in Nawabshah

Pakistan Pakistan Five die, 15 injured in accident in Nawabshah

It is reported that women and children were among the dead and injured people.

Follow on Published On: Sun, 10 Mar 2024 17:18:50 PKT

QAZI AHMAD (Dunya News) – As many as five people have died in an accident on National Highway Bypass.

According to police officials, a tragic accident took place in Tehsil Qazi Ahmed of Nawabshah, Sindh.

A collision took place between a truck and a van carrying Baratis.

Around 15 people were injured. Dead bodies and the injured were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

It is reported that women and children were among the dead and injured people.