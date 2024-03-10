Five die, 15 injured in accident in Nawabshah
Pakistan
It is reported that women and children were among the dead and injured people.
QAZI AHMAD (Dunya News) – As many as five people have died in an accident on National Highway Bypass.
According to police officials, a tragic accident took place in Tehsil Qazi Ahmed of Nawabshah, Sindh.
A collision took place between a truck and a van carrying Baratis.
Around 15 people were injured. Dead bodies and the injured were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.
It is reported that women and children were among the dead and injured people.