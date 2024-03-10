Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan to take oath as SC judge on March 11

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan will take oath as Supreme Court judge tomorrow.

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa will administer oath to the new elevated judge of the apex court. The oath-taking ceremony will take place in the Supreme Court where senior judges, lawyers and court staff will grace the occasion.

Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan served as Balochistan chief justice and later the Supreme Judicial Council approved the elevation of the Justice Naeem to the apex court.

