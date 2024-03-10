Man dies as truck hits bike on Depalpur Road

Truck driver managed to escape

KHADIAN KHAS (Dunya News) – A youngster died when a rashly-driven container truck hit his motorcycle on main Depalpur Road here on Saturday, Dunya News reported.

A 22-year-old man was going by his motorcycle when on Depalpur Road a truck hit his bike.

As a result, the motorcyclist sustained fatal injuries and was shifted to a nearby hospital where he could not survive.

The truck driver escaped. On being informed, the area police reached the spot and started investigation.

The identification of the youth could not be ascertained.

