Achakzai greets Zardari, vows to work together

Says election was held in good atmosphere

Published On: Sun, 10 Mar 2024 01:30:35 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Losing candidate in presidential election Mahmood Khan Achakzai has congratulated Asif Ali Zardari for becoming the President of Pakistan.

Mahmood Khan Achakzai, the presidential candidate of the Sunni Ittehad Council, said the elections were held in a good atmosphere, adding, “I am grateful to the friends of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for supporting him in the election.”

Mehmood Khan Achakzai said some people think everything could be bought and sold in Pakistan.

“There are some people who think that it is not so. I am also among them. This is the beginning of a new era as there is no buying and selling of votes.

It is a good omen in our politics that the selling and buying of votes did not take place.”

“We got votes. We obtained votes in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh.

All 90 members in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa voted for me. We have to work together. Our test has started now.”

Mehmood Khan Achakzai said, “I visited Asif Zardari to congratulate him. I also congratulate the party leaders.”

