Maryam announces introducing Punjabi as subject in schools

Attends Punjab Culture Day ceremony at Alhamra

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has said the Punjab government will introduce Punjabi as a subject in schools.

The CM attended the Punjab Culture Day ceremony at Alhamra.

She expressed gratitude to the people of Punjab for entrusting her with the position of chief minister, saying that this honour bestowed respect upon her as their sister and daughter.

She visited the handicrafts exhibition at Alhamra and monitored traditional Punjabi food stalls.

Maryam Nawaz witnessed the handicrafts of Punjab, Gote Kanari and Chinri dresses and appreciated the artisans.

She observed the process of spinning yarn on the spinning wheel and ran it by herself.

She showed interest in the process of making clothes in Khadi.

She bought a set of traditional bangles from the stall by paying herself.

She congratulated the Punjabi community on her election, marking a historic moment for Indian and Pakistani Punjab.

She emphasised the resilience of Punjabi women, highlighting their role as pillars of strength within their families.

She encouraged parents to teach their children the Punjabi language and pledged support for the revival of Punjabi cinema.

She stressed the importance of preserving Punjabi culture to safeguard the language's heritage.

She advocated for Punjabi cultural celebrations at all levels of education and underscored the need to promote linguistic pride among Punjabis.

Reflecting on the rich cultural tapestry of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz lamented the decline in pride associated with the Punjabi language.

She urged parents to instill a sense of cultural identity in their children to prevent the language from fading into obscurity.

The chief minister called for a renewed focus on Punjabi cinema, emphasising its role in preserving cultural traditions.

She highlighted the contributions of renowned Punjabi poets and expressed admiration for poets across the border, including Amrita Pritam.