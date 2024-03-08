SIC application against ECP denial of allotment of reserved seats in Sindh

Justice Zulfikar Ahmed allowed the request of Barrister Ali Tahir for an urgent hearing of the plea

Fri, 08 Mar 2024

KARACHI (Dunya News) –The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday accepted the Sunni Ittehad Council’s (SIC) petition for not allotting reserved seats in the provincial assembly for hearing.

Justice Zulfikar Ahmed allowed the request of Barrister Ali Tahir for an urgent hearing of the constitutional petition. It will be heard today.

The petitioner submitted that independent candidates backed by the PTI won in large numbers despite rigging in the elections. The winning candidates lawfully joined the SIC, he added.

According to rules, the SIC should be allotted two reserved seats for women and one minority seat. But the Election Commission (ECP) deprived the SIC of its lawful share of seats, the petitioner continued.

He requested the court to declare the ECP decision unconstitutional and illegal.

It may be recalled that the SIC has moved Lahore and Peshawar high courts against the ECP decisions and the latter barred selected candidates from taking oath till March 13.