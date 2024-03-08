COAS Munir vows to bring peace and prosperity together with people

The army chief was speaking after a briefing during his visit to Awaran district of Balochistan

AWARAN (Dunya News) – Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir has said that the journey of peace and prosperity would continue together with the people of Pakistan.

The army chief was speaking after a briefing during his visit to Awaran district of Balochistan on Thursday, according to the Public Relations Department of Pakistan Army (ISPR).

In his address to the elders of the area and army officers, COAS Gen Munir highlighted the importance of agriculture and the commitment of the army for the Green Pakistan Initiative.

The army chief promised that farmers would be provided with loans, seeds, fertilizers, and solar tube wells on easy terms besides services of agricultural experts to enhance per acre yield.

Farmers would be made partners in the development of the country, he added.

The army chief said a prosperous Balochistan would make Pakistan prosperous.

He was all praise for the brave people of Balochistan. “We are proud of these brave men who stood firm during difficult times. Armed forces and law enforcement agencies will continue the journey of peace and prosperity together with the people,” Gen Munir continued.

Later, the army chief inaugurated Cadet College Awaran and met the teachers and students.

Earlier on arrival, Corps Commander Balochistan received Gen Munir and briefed him about the security situation. He met with the families of martyrs, local elders and farmers and paid tribute to martyrs.