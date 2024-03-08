Basant night in Gujranwala flouts ban on kite flying

Clips went viral on social media featuring people doing firing, setting off fireworks, flying kites

GUJRANWALA: (Dunya News) – The people of Gujranwala celebrated Basant night on Wednesday, flouting a ban on the festival and kite flying.

They resorted to firing in the air and flew kites despite the fact the Punjab government has imposed a ban on flying kites, making twines and selling kites and kite-related material.

A day ago Punjab Chief Minister had directed the Punjab police to check kite flying and ensure imposition of ban on Basant and kite flying.

Several clips went viral on social media featuring people doing firing in the air, setting off fireworks and flying kites.

A large number of citizens flew kites in the city. Special arrangements were made to celebrate Basant night. Police seemed helpless to check the violation of ban on kite flying.

