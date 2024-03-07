Zardari will be our joint presidential candidate, says Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said Asif Ali Zardari will be their joint presidential candidate and all allies will work together to resolve economic issues of the country.

The PM threw a bash in honour of the elected members at the PM House, Islamabad. Heads and leaders of the coalition parties and senators participated in the dinner.

Speaking on the occasion, the PM said Asif Ali Zardari would be casted vote by all the coalition partners to strengthen the ailing economy of the country.

He said no doubt the challenges were enormous which could be tackled by enhancing tax revenues.

“God willing, Asif Ali Zardari would be elected as the president of Pakistan on March 9, he said, adding that the public mandate would be reflecting in the election.

“There is nothing impossible, we will play our role and take the country to the place where everyone will be proud of,” he reiterated.

Speaking on the occasion, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto said Asif Ali Zardari had given his powers to the parliament, if he would be elected as the president of Pakistan, he would be the first president elected twice.

He told Asif Ali Zardari that he would be a president like the Queen of England.

Zardari would be strengthening the federation as the president of the country, he hoped.

