CJCSC Gen Sahir calls on PM Shehbaz

Follow on Published On: Thu, 07 Mar 2024 16:57:59 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) – Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza Thursday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The CJCSC congratulated the prime minister on assuming his office and expressed best wishes for him.

During the meeting, the professional and security matters of the armed forces also came under discussion.

On Wednesday, Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as they discussed the issues related to security situation and armed forces.

The meeting held on Wednesday was the first between the two since Shehbaz assumed the office of prime minister for second term, as Gen Munir congratulated and expressed his wishes to him.

