Pakistan calls for ceasefire in Gaza before Ramazan

She said that Pakistan strongly condemns the massacre of civilians in Gaza by Israeli military

Thu, 07 Mar 2024 15:13:31 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan on Thursday demanded an immediate ceasefire in Gaza as the Islamic holy month of Ramazan is likely to begin at the weekend.

During the weekly press briefing here, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that Islamabad strongly condemns the massacre of civilians in Gaza by Israeli military.

She called for provision of aid and medical facilities to the victims of war immediately.

Ms Baloch said Israeli forces are committing serious violations of human rights in Gaza. , we demand an immediate ceasefire during the fasting month in Gaza.

Regarding Indian-occupied Kashmir, the FO spokesperson said that Kashmiris are being martyred in staged encounters.

India is involved in human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir, she said.

The FO spokesperson urged the international community to take notice of the atrocities in Occupied Kashmir. She demanded that the Kashmir issue should be resolved according to the resolutions of the United Nations.

Ms Baloch reiterated Pakistan’s support to the ongoing struggle for self-determination of Kashmiris.

She demanded that atrocities on the Hurriyat leadership in Occupied Kashmir should be stopped.