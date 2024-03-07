Larger bench formed to hear Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reserved seats case today

Pakistan Pakistan Larger bench formed to hear Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reserved seats case today

The five-member bench will start proceedings at 12 midday today

Follow on Published On: Thu, 07 Mar 2024 10:11:32 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – The Peshawar High Court (PHC) formed a larger bench to hear the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) plea on the distribution of reserved seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

The five-member bench, headed by Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and included Justice Ijaz Anwar, Justice Atiq Shah, Justice Shakeel Ahmed and Justice Arshad Ali, will start proceedings at 12 midday.

It may be recalled that a division bench, comprising Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Shakeel Ahmed, on Wednesday barred members nominated by the ECP on reserved seats from taking oath.

Also read: PHC stops elected members from taking oath on KP reserved seats



The Peshawar High Court on Wednesday stopped the elected members from taking oath on the reserved seats of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the request of the Sunni Ittehad Council.