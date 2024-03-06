MQM-P dissolves coordination committee

Pakistan Pakistan MQM-P dissolves coordination committee

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has made a central ad hoc committee and will be heading it

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 06 Mar 2024 23:06:30 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Muttahida Qaumi Movemnet -Pakistan (MQM-P) has dissolved coordination committee and started reorganisation process.

It has been decided to dissolve the coordination committee and reorganise it at all the party levels.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has made a central adhoc committee and will be heading the committee.

The committee will include Mustafa Kamal, Dr Farooq Sattar, Nasreen Jalil and Anees Qaim Khani.

Kaif Alwari, Rizwan Babar are also included in the committee.