Pakistan Pakistan General election 2024 recorded lowest fairness score since 2013: Pildat

The fairness scores for Feb 8 polls was recorded at 49 percent

Published On: Wed, 06 Mar 2024 17:05:12 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A decline was recorded in fairness scores of General Elections 2024 as compared to previous polls, showed a latest assessment report.

The Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PILDAT) on Wednesday released its assessment of the 2024 General Election.

The fairness scores for Feb 8 polls was recorded at 49 percent, three percent less than 2018 elections. The scores for 2013 and 2018 elections was 57% and 52% respectively.

The declining fairness scores indicated fragile democracy in Pakistan, the institute said, adding that it was necessary to restore public trust in electoral process.

Pildat pointed out many issues behind the decline in fairness scores, saying delay in announcement of elections, political victimisation, lack of impartiality by caretaker governments and deteriorating law and order situation in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are the major reasons.

The report also highlighted that suspension in mobile phone services and internet services not only affected the election management system but also created hurdles for public participation in election process.

It said delay in announcement of unofficial results also raised serious questions on transparency of elections 2024. It said that contradictions were also witnessed in Form 45 and Form 47.

Pildat said form 45, 46, 48 and 49 were uploaded on official website of the Election Commission of Pakistan with delay.

It said the ECP should reply to these questions and take measures to restore trust in electoral process in the country.

