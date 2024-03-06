Avenfield Reference: Application filed for suspension of arrest warrants of Nawaz's sons

The court issued notices to investigating officers in the three references for Thursday

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – An application has been filed in the accountability court to suspend the arrest warrants of Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz, the sons of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, in the Avenfield reference to pave the way for their return to Pakistan.

Advocate Qazi Misbahul Hassan filed the application in the court of Nasir Javed Rana submitting that Hassan and Hussain Nawaz were supposed to come to Pakistan on March 12 but they couldn't.

The counsel requested the court to issue notices for tomorrow (Thursday) as he had to come to Islamabad from Lahore.

Moreover, he requested the court he had also filed applications for suspension of warrants in the Flagship and Al-Azizia references.

He submitted that the NAB (National Accountability Bureau) had withdrawn appeal in the Flagship reference while all co-accused in Al-Azizia case had been acquitted.

Later, the court issued notices to investigating officers in the three references for Thursday.