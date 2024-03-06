MQM-P's committee to decide about voting for Zardari in presidential election

Party’s decision regarding support for Zardari in presidential election today

Updated On: Wed, 06 Mar 2024 10:30:09 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) rabita committee will decide about voting for Asif Ali Zardari in Presidential election during its meeting today (Wednesday), Dunya News reported.

According to details, the rabita committee meeting, convened on Tuesday to discuss the presidential election, has been deferred due to the busy schedules of its members.

The meeting, initially planned for discussing this matter, has now been rescheduled for Wednesday. Sources said that the party’s decision regarding whether or not to support Asif Ali Zardari in the presidential election will be taken during the Wednesday meeting.

