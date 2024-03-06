Election 2024 Party Position

SIC-PTI
92
PML-N
76
PPPP
54
MQM
17
IND
8
JUI
6
Full Result
ECP notifies allotment of 20 reserved seats for women in KP Assembly

Pakistan

PESHAWAR (APP) - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday allotted 20 seats reserved for women in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

According to ECP notification Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), JUI-F, Awami National Party, Pakistan People’s Party and PTI Parliamentarians got reserved seats.

It said JUI-F got 8 seats, PML-N and PPP got five seats each and ANP and PTIP one seat each.

JUI-F’s Naeema Kishor, Sitara Afreen, Aiman Jalil, Madina Gul Afridi, Rabia Shaheen, Nilofar Begum, Nahida Noor and Arifa Bibi became MPAs on reserved seats.

Similarly, PML-N’s Amina Sardar, Faiza Malik, Afshan Hussain, Shazia Jadoon and Jamila Paracha and PPP’s Shazia Tahamas, Naima Kanwal, Meher Sultana, Ashbar Jadoon and Farzana Shireen elected MPAs on women seats. Nadia Sher of PTI Parliamentarians and Khadija Bibi of Awami National Party also became MPAs.
 

