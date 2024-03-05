PTI intra-party polls challenged in ECP

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The intra-party elections of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been challenged in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Two separate petitions against the intra-party elections were filed with the Election Commission. Mahmood Khan and Muhammad Mazamil lodged the petitions, requesting to halt the use of PTI's platform.

Speaking to the media, Akbar S Babar stated that a plea had been filed to declare PTI's intra-party elections null and void. He expressed his distance from the process of intra-party elections, alleging a specific group's control over the party.

Akbar S Babar mentioned that the Supreme Court had previously made a historic decision regarding intra-party elections. He emphasized that they wouldn't repeat past mistakes. PTI workers have the fundamental right to choose their leadership, he added.

He further stated that he held a press conference on February 2, advocating for reconciliation. He emphasized the need for mutual understanding to resolve all matters.

