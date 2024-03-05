Fazl expected to ramp up protest plan during Lahore visit

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman is set to reach Lahore on Tuesday night to expedite the anti-rigging campaign.

JUI-F Punjab spokesperson Hafiz Ghazanfar Aziz said the central spokesperson, Muhammad Aslam Ghori, and Tariq Khan Baloch would accompany Maulana Fazl on a two-day visit to Lahore.

Aziz said the JUI-F chief would address a lawyers’ convention on Wednesday. Other party leaders and noted lawyers are expected to address the participants in the event.

Fazl would also attend the dinner to be hosted for MNAs and MPAs-elect.

On March 7 (Thursday), he will address a party gathering and discuss the future course of action.

Aziz said all arrangements for Maulana Fazl’s Lahore visit had been finalised.