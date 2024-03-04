LHC dismisses plea against Aurat March

Published On: Mon, 04 Mar 2024 17:23:58 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday dismissed a petition that aimed to halt this year's Aurat March.

Justice Shahid Karim of the LHC announced the decision on a petition submitted by a citizen named Azam Butt, who included Lahore Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rafia Haider and others as respondents.

Azam argued in his petition that Aurat March cards and banners are not suitable for an Islamic society, urging the court to intervene and stop this year's march.

March 8 marks International Women's Day, a day celebrated worldwide to acknowledge women's achievements and address ongoing issues.

This year's theme, "Siyasat, Muzahamat aur Azadi" (Politics, resistance, and independence), aims to confront electoral politics and envision a political landscape where marginalized groups take center stage.

The Aurat March has been organised annually since 2018, drawing both popularity and opposition. Critics accuse rights activists of promoting Western values and disregarding religious and cultural norms in a society where women face severe consequences for perceived dishonor.

Last year, the Lahore district administration initially denied permission for the Aurat March rally, but after a legal challenge, they reached an agreement on the rally's time and venue following LHC's intervention.

