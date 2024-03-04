Erdogan congratulates Shehbaz on reelection as PM

Erdogan also expressed belief that relations between Turkiye and Pakistan will deepen and expand.

Mon, 04 Mar 2024 05:01:16 PKT

ISTANBUL (Dunya News) - Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on his reelection as Pakistan’s prime minister, Dunya News reported.

President Erdogan spoke to Premier Sharif over phone and "expressed his belief that relations between Turkiye and Pakistan will deepen and expand during the new period."

The call also addressed Turkiye-Pakistan relations, as well as regional and global issues.

President Erdogan also voiced his condemnation of terrorist attacks in Pakistan, and extended his condolences to Pakistanis.

Pakistan's newly formed lower house elected Sharif as prime minister for a second term earlier in the day, three weeks after the Feb. 8 general elections.

