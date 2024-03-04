At least 75 percent of rainwater drained out from Gwadar

PDMA, Pak Army and other institutions are making all-out efforts to remove rainwater from Gwadar.

Mon, 04 Mar 2024 04:57:57 PKT

GWADAR (Dunya News) - Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Sunday claimed that 75 percent of rainwater has been drained out from various localities of Gwadar city, Dunya News reported.

According to sources, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Pakistan Army and other institutions are making all-out efforts to remove rainwater from Gwadar and the process of draining and pumping out the rainwater from affected areas in city would be completed soon.

Earlier on Sunday, CM Balochistan Sarfraz Bugti reached Gwadar to review the situation caused by heavy rains in the coastal city and the measures being taken for the rescue of affected people.

He met the flood-affected families and distributed relief items. He said steps would be taken to rehabilitate the flood affectees after the completion of the rescue operation.

Sarfraz Bugti said that emergency measures are being taken to drain out rainwater from various localities of Gwadar and restore normal life in the flood-hit areas.

