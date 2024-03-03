Iranian President congratulates Shehbaz Sharif on becoming PM

Sun, 03 Mar 2024 23:46:45 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) – Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Raiisi Sunday congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the new Prime Minister of Pakistan.

In a message, the President expressed his confidence that the two countries, in the light of the deep historical and cultural links, will work harder to strengthen and expand cooperation in order to achieve the desired and befitting level of the relations between the two great nations of Iran and Pakistan.

The Iranian president stressed that the Iran was fully prepared to strengthen and deepen all aspects of bilateral relations with the brotherly and neighboring country Pakistan within the framework of its constant policy.

He expressed hope that the new government of Pakistan will take steps towards the growth and prosperity of Pakistan and prayed to Almighty God for the success of the new government and the happiness and well-being of the honorable nation of Pakistan.

