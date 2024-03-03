BISE issues roll number slips to class 9th students

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) has issued roll number slips to candidates for ninth class, annual examinations 2024.

The board sent roll number slips of regular students to their educational institutes while the slip with a date sheet for private candidates have been dispatched at their postal address.

Students can also download the roll number slips through the BISE Lahore website.

The 9th calls exams will commence from March 19.

