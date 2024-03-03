SIC's objections to nomination papers of Shehbaz rejected

Ayub had filed the application against the nominations of the PML-N candidate

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Objections raised against the nomination papers of PML-N candidate Shehbaz Sharif for the slot of prime minister have been rejected, Dunya News reported.

Sunni Itehad Council (SIC) candidate for the office of prime minister Omar Ayub filed an application with NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, raising objections to the nomination papers of Shehbaz Sharif.

The SIC candidate alleged that Shehbaz Sharif became MNA as a result of manipulation of Form 47 as, according to the Form 45, he was defeated in his constituency by the PTI-backed candidate.

Omar Ayub alleged that Shehbaz Sharif was ineligible to become the prime minister.

NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq accepted the nomination papers of PML-N nominee Shehbaz Sharif and rejected the objections raised by SIC nominee Omar Ayub.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) Saturday submitted nomination papers for Shehbaz Sharif and Omar Ayub, respectively.

The House will elect the next prime minister through open voting/ division on Sunday today.