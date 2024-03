Four dead as landslide hits house in Swat

Sat, 02 Mar 2024 20:44:49 PKT

SWAT (Dunya News) - A landslide hit a house in a remote hilly area of Matta on Saturday, burying at least 11 people under the debris.

According to rescuers, four people died under the rubble.

They said four others were rescued, while three more presumably alive were still under the debris.

Police and rescue personnel are engaged in rescue operations with assistance from the local people.