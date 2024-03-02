Siraj denounces fraudulent elections, calls for labourer welfare

Sat, 02 Mar 2024

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq has asserted that the laborers, who constitute the backbone of the country's economy, have rejected the fraudulent elections of 2024.

Addressing a group of reporters here, Siraj lamented the difficulties faced by the labour class in providing food for their families and educating their children, attributing these challenges to the current exploitative system.

The JI chief highlighted the absence of accountability in the country, remarking that living conditions for labourers had become increasingly challenging.

The JI chief declared that the electoral process was not fair and characterised it as a selection rather than an election.

Siraj said that Rs50 billion had been spent on the elections, noting that the populace rejected the results even before the formation of the government.

The JI chief also advocated for the implementation of a welfare card system for labourers, reaffirming his party’s solidarity with the labour class.