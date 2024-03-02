PTI begging US to grant NRO to party founder, claims Ahsan Iqbal

Pakistan Pakistan PTI begging US to grant NRO to party founder, claims Ahsan Iqbal

PTI begging US to grant NRO to party founder, claims Ahsan Iqbal

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 02 Mar 2024 19:18:42 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League-N senior leader Ahsan Iqbal said that PTI members are begging America to grant NRO to the jailed leader.

Speaking to the media, Iqbal said that the nomination papers of PML-N's Shehbaz Sharif have been approved. "We have not raised any objection to Omar Ayub," he said.

Read also: Omar Ayub, Ali Khan vow to bring PTI founder as prime minister



The former federal minister said that they accept the election results of February 8 but the PTI members cry the same in every election that it was rigged. He said that the same allegation was levelled in 2008. The Speaker rejected the objection of PTI.

He further said that PTI supporters are also asking the IMF to give NRO to their leader. Did the PTI founder not get the NRO? Prove your innocence in the courts, he asserted.