Pakistan strongly condemns massacre of unarmed Palestinians by Israeli forces.

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 02 Mar 2024 06:08:06 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan on Friday strongly condemned massacre by Israeli forces of unarmed Palestinians who were waiting for food delivery in Gaza.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch in her media briefing said that this massacre demonstrates a blatant disregard for international humanitarian law and Israel's deliberate and inhuman policy of mass starvation.

She said Pakistan reiterates its call for immediate and urgent ceasefire, lifting of the inhuman siege and unimpeded access of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.

The Spokesperson said Israel must also face justice for its crime against humanity being perpetrated with impunity against the Palestinian people.

On the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan denounces the decision by Indian authorities to ban the Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir Bhat Faction and Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir Sumji Faction while extending the current ban on Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir for five more years.

She said these oppressive measures reflect a vicious intent by India to suppress freedom of expression in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in complete disregard of international human rights and humanitarian law.

